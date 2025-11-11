Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Collection: Remains Strong on 5th Monday, Cruising Toward 50 Crore

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate grossed Rs. 2.50 crore approx on its 5th Monday at the Indian box office, taking its total gross to Rs. 36.50 crore approx. The drop from Sunday for the debutant actor Karan Joshi starrer is around 70 per cent, which is normal for the course, as Gujarat sees huge jumps in business on Sundays. The hold from Friday, however, is outstanding, with barely a 10 per cent dip.

The last week or so has seen the film on an abnormal trajectory; things probably start getting stabilised now. The fifth week for the film is headed for Rs. 26 crore or so, which will take its total gross to Rs. 43 crore by Thursday. It will go past Rs. 50 crore mark in the sixth weekend. If there aren't any more surprises, the film is going to target Rs. 70 crore or so closing. With better holds, even Rs. 80 crore remains a possibility.

That will make Laalo the highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time by a wide margin. What this film will earn is more than what the Gujarati film industry at times earns in the entire year. This year was already a landmark year for the industry, for crossing the Rs. 100 crore gross mark, apparently for the first time. Now the year is ending on an even stronger note with its biggest film ever, and is poised to surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.75 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.80 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 36.50 cr.

