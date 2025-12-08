Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Collections: Biggest ever ninth weekend of all time in India

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 3-3.25 crore approx in its ninth weekend in India, taking its total gross to Rs. 108 crore approx. The film is now near the end of its box office run, but the collections are still coming in. Yesterday, the film grossed over Rs. 1.50 crore, which is the biggest ever ninth Sunday in India. No other film in history has even crossed the crore mark on the ninth Sunday.

The ninth weekend business for the film is likely the biggest ever for any film in India, ahead of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Until now, the film has been coming in second behind Kantara in the list of weekend records; it finally took a record to its name.

Already the biggest Gujarati film of all time, the film is now more than double the previous record grosser. It is also set to cross the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in the home state of Gujarat, which will be only the second time it will be done. Pushpa: The Rule was the first film to do so and is currently the highest grosser of all time in the state, with around Rs. 140 crore. Laalo is unlikely to catch it, with a likely finish at around Rs. 105 crore. It will be closer in terms of footfalls, though, with both films over the 50 lakh mark, closer to 55 lakh.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 32.50 cr. Week Six Rs. 28.25 cr. Week Seven Rs. 17.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 9.75 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. 9th Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 9th Sunday Rs. 1.60 cr. Total Rs. 108.35 cr.

