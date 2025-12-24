Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Completes 75 days run, Eleventh week to collect over a crore

Gujarati film Laalo Krishna Sada Sahayate has completed 75 days at the box office and continues to draw lakhs in daily collections. In its eleventh week, the film has already grossed Rs. 90 lakh approx in the first five days. The full week is set to comfortably cross Rs. 1 crore, which is an insane feat. The last film to do so was probably Vivah back in 2006.

Earlier, the film created a record for the biggest ninth weekend of all time. The full week was the second biggest of all time. The tenth week was among the top ten biggest weeks of all time.

The total box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 113.50 crore approx. It is expected to surpass Rs. 115 crore in its twelfth week, aided by the New Year holidays. Looking further ahead, Sankranti is also a solid period at Gujarati cinema. Laalo Krishna Sada Sahayate may continue to post healthy collections through January. If it does so, it may stretch itself to Rs. 120 crore.

Laalo is the highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time, well ahead of the previous best. It is the second biggest grosser in the Gujarat state, behind Pushpa 2; however, in terms of footfalls, it could be higher. In the history of Gujarati cinema, it is probably the second biggest hit of all time, behind the 1998 release Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya, which adjusts to over Rs. 150 crore today.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo Krishna Sada Sahayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 32.50 cr. Week Six Rs. 28.00 cr. Week Seven Rs. 17.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 9.75 cr. Week Nine Rs. 5.00 cr. Week Ten Rs. 2.60 cr. Week Eleven (5 days) Rs. 0.90 cr. Total Rs. 113.50 cr.

