Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Explodes Into Blockbuster With an Unprecedented Turnaround in Fourth Week

Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate has turned into an unprecedented box office phenomenon. The Gujarati devotional drama recorded the best day of its run yesterday on its 4th Wednesday, collecting over Rs. 3 crore. The total box office gross has reached Rs. 14 crore (Rs. 10.50 crore nett).

Released four weeks ago, the film had a limited initial response, with the first day of about Rs. 5 lakh. It showed no signs of a potential breakout and closed its first week at around Rs. 40 lakhs. In its second week, the film lost a lot of its showcasing to Diwali releases. It continued with decent occupancies, but collections were taking it nowhere. At that point, one would be forgiven for thinking that this will be it for the film. In the third week, it gained some showcasing, and it responded to that, but even then, there were no indications of what was to come.

Come the fourth week, the film witnessed an extraordinary turnaround. It collected as much as its entire first week on the fourth Friday, then doubled on Saturday, crossing the Rs. 1 crore mark for the first time. On Sunday, it more than doubled again, nearing Rs. 3 crore. The juggernaut continued on weekdays, with Monday remaining over Rs. 2 crore, and now Wednesday cleared the Rs. 3 crore mark, not just first time in its run but also probably the first time for a Gujarati film.

The momentum which the film has caught, it's tough to say where it is headed. One thing is certain, that it will be amongst the biggest Gujarati films ever. Will it be the biggest? That’s certainly a possibility; next week will give clarity on that.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.40 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 1.15 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 2.10 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 2.80 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 3.40 cr. Total Rs. 14.00 cr.

