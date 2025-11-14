Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Fifth week doubles week four as total approaches Rs. 50 crore

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate had an outstanding fifth week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 31.50 crore approx. The fifth week was double that of the fourth week. The total box office gross after five weeks in release stands just shy of Rs. 49 crore.

The film showcased an incredible staying power on weekdays, with each day clocking over Rs. 3 crore. The last day of the week, i.e. Thursday, was 40 percent higher than the previous week. It also showed that the unconventional Wednesday surge that the film had wasn't a one-off, as Thursday dipped less than 10 percent from Wednesday. If Laalo were to get normal growth over the weekend, it would end up with a sixth weekend higher than the fifth. Although considering the business is still on elevated levels, the normal growth might not come. Nonetheless, the film is entering the sixth week on a very strong base, and the weekend drop is going to be minimal, if at all there will be.

Laalo is going to cross Rs. 50 crore mark today. By Sunday, it will be over Rs. 60 crore, likely closer to or over Rs. 65 crore. From there, hitting Rs. 80 crore, which seemed like a probable target last week, is a cakewalk. The target is now much higher. At this point, Rs. 90 crore plus seems to be certainly there with a very good shot at Rs. 100 crore.

Remember, this is the first year ever that the Gujarati film industry has grossed Rs. 100 crore in a full year, and now, one single film could go on to collect that much or more. Gujarat is a big state at the box office, with the top-grossing film grossing over Rs. 130 crore, but the home industry has traditionally remained in the backseat, that is, until now.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.75 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 3.15 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 3.15 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 4.00 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 5th Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 48.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Dhurandhar and Tere Ishk Mein, Final Update for De De Pyaar De 2