Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: First ever Gujarati film to amass 100 crore in India

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 6 crore approx in its eighth weekend. With that, the film created history, becoming the first ever Gujarati film to gross Rs. 100 crore in India.

The total box office collections for the film in India stand at Rs. 101.50 crore approx, of which Rs. 92 crore approx has come from Gujarat state and another Rs. 9 crore from Maharashtra. In Gujarat, it has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing Baahubali: The Conclusion and now stands just behind Pushpa: The Rule. The film is likely to join Pushpa as a Rs. 100 crore grosser in the state.

The eighth weekend for the film ranks as the second biggest ever in India, once again just behind Kantara. In the sixth weekend, the difference between the two films was 40 per cent, which is now down to 20 per cent only. Last week, there was speculation that it may take the record in its eighth weekend, but the film recorded its first noticeable drop on Wednesday, and since then, the business has stabilised. The eighth weekend hold is still strong at just a 47 per cent drop from the seventh weekend. If the film repeats the same next week, it will have a weekend record to its name.

Laalo is aiming for a finish at Rs. 110-115 crore in India now. There is a Hindi dubbed version planned to release, which will add to it, and of course, there is always a possibility of breakout, especially with the film being a devotional drama.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 32.50 cr. Week Six Rs. 28.25 cr. Week Seven Rs. 17.75 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 101.50 cr.

