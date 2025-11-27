Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: First Noticeable Drop in the Run, To Surpass 100Cr Worldwide Today
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate had its first noticeable drop on its seventh Wednesday. The film collected Rs. 1.50 crore approx yesterday, which is a 50 per cent week-on-week and 15 per cent drop from Monday. This is actually a normal drop, in fact, a solid hold. It's just that the film has seen abnormal holds so far. The last couple of weeks have seen film collecting more on Wednesdays than Mondays, making this dip more noticeable by comparison.
The total domestic box office gross now stands at Rs. 94 crore approx. The film will end its seventh week at around Rs. 17.50 crore, pushing its total over Rs. 95 crore. The historic Rs. 100 crore milestone will be crossed in the eighth weekend.
Worldwide, the film will be hitting the three-digit mark today, with a gross of Rs. 99 crore as of yesterday. Released two weeks ago overseas, the film has done superbly for a Gujarati film, despite a limited release in a busy marketplace from Hollywood Thanksgiving releases. The film may see an expansion in the coming weeks and may become the first Gujarati film to collect over the USD 1 million mark.
The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 0.30 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 0.80 cr.
|Week Four
|Rs. 15.50 cr.
|Week Five
|Rs. 32.50 cr.
|Week Six
|Rs. 28.25 cr.
|7th Friday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|7th Saturday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|7th Sunday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|7th Monday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|7th Tuesday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|7th Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 94.00 cr.
