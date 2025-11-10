Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Juggernaut Continues, Amongst Biggest 5th Sundays Ever in India

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate wreaked absolute havoc at the Gujarati box office on Sunday, collecting around Rs. 8.50 crore. No Gujarati film had ever grossed even Rs. 4 crore in a single day until this weekend. Laalo broke that barrier on Saturday, and then went on to unleash even greater mayhem the very next day, soaring past Rs. 8 crore… in its FIFTH week.

Remarkably, Laalo finds itself between the two biggest films of the country, Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2, ranking fourth for the biggest fifth Sunday ever at the Indian box office. Kantara (2022) remains the record holder, followed by Chhaava in 2nd place. Setting Laalo apart is the fact that the other four were big pan-India releases, while Laalo is a regional language film.

The total box office gross for the film after the fifth weekend stands at Rs. 34.25 crore, with almost half of that coming from just the fifth weekend. It currently ranks as the second biggest Gujarati film of all time, surpassing 3 Ekka yesterday. It will soon ascend to the top, overtaking Chaal Jeevi Laiye, which is said to have grossed over Rs. 50 crore. The momentum Laalo has with itself, it shall cruise past that and set new benchmarks for the Gujarati cinema.

As for where it will ultimately land… that’s anyone’s guess. But one thing’s for sure: Rs. 60 crore plus is a lock, Rs. 70 crore plus looks likely, and beyond that... who knows how far this miracle will go.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.75 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.90 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 5.60 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. Total Rs. 34.25 cr.

