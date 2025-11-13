Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Gravity defying run continues, 5th Wednesday jumps from 5th Monday

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate had another phenomenal day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 3.75 crore approx on its 5th Wednesday. That takes its total box office gross to Rs. 45.50 crore approx. It will be crossing Rs. 50 crore mark and becoming the highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time, earlier than was anticipated, with ETA on the former being 6th Friday.

The film went UP from Monday by around 15 per cent on Wednesday, when the norm is to DROP by 15-25 per cent. It’s unclear what caused the midweek surge, but this unusual movement indicates that the film’s business hasn’t yet stabilised. On Monday, it seemed like stabilisation had started and the film would start following the conventional trend from there on, which would lead to closing at somewhere around Rs. 70-80 crore.

However, the unexpected jump on Wednesday has altered the trajectory. The fifth week, which seemed like it would collect around Rs. 26-27 crore just two days ago, is now headed for Rs. 31-32 crore. If Wednesday isn’t a one-off, the film is going to close at a much higher collection than just Rs. 80 crore. It’s now on how big the sixth weekend is going to be, which will give some indication of the potential closing.

What this film will earn is more than what the Gujarati film industry earns in its entirety in a year. This year was already a landmark year for the industry, for crossing the Rs. 100 crore gross mark, apparently for the first time. Now the year is ending on an even stronger note with its biggest film ever, and is poised to surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.75 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 3.10 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 5.70 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 45.50 cr.

