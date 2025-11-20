Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: On Course To Historic 100 Crore in India

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 2.75 crore approx on its sixth Wednesday, with business once again growing from Monday. Typically, Wednesday drops 20–25 per cent from Monday, but Laalo has now shown Wednesday growth for four straight weeks. For the first two, it was due to expansion and a holiday, but the last two have seen growth for reasons unknown.

The week-on-week drop on Wednesday is just 25 per cent, which bodes very well for the upcoming week. The total box office gross for the film now stands at Rs. 73 crore approx. The sixth week is headed for Rs. 26-26.50 crore, which will take its total over Rs. 75 crore. Laalo is now firmly on course to cross the Rs. 100 crore. All it needs is a 50 per cent weekly drop, and it is performing far better than that.

This will be a historic first for a Gujarati cinema. Until this year, the entire Gujarati film industry hadn’t amassed Rs. 100 crore in a full year, and now this one single film is going to collect Rs. 100 crore. In fact, the way this film is going, it will be collecting well over Rs. 100 crore. Challenging Pushpa 2 for the top grosser in Gujarat state is also now a possibility, though that will require the film to continue this steady run for another three to four weeks.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 32.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 7.25 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 2.50 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 73.00 cr.

