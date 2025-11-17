Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Reaches 64cr with 2nd Biggest 6th Weekend Ever in India

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 7.25 crore approx on its 6th Sunday, giving it a Rs. 15.25 crore approx for the weekend. The weekend drop was less than 15 per cent from the last week, which is a phenomenal hold. The 6th weekend ranks second highest ever for any film in India, just behind Kantara (2022), beating mega grossers like Baahubali 2, Chhaava, Pushpa 2 and so on.

The total box office gross stands at Rs. 64 crore approx. The film emerged biggest Gujarati film of all time on Saturday, surpassing Chaal Jeevi Laiye. Laalo is nowhere close to being done with plenty of gas left in the tank. It is now aiming for Rs. 100 crore plus total, which will be a landmark for the Gujarati cinema. Until this year, the entire film industry hadn’t collected Rs. 100 crore in a year, and now a single film is targeting it.

The Rs. 100 crore isn’t a sure thing yet; there is still work to do, but the way the film has held so far, it is well on track to reach there. The last five days have seen what you would say normal trajectory, even though the collections coming in are at a high level. That would suggest that the film has stabilised. However, that seemed to be the case last week as well, but then, on Wednesday, it saw an unconventional surge in business. Whether that happens this week again is yet to be seen, but the film can even reach Rs. 100 crore with a normal trajectory from here.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 31.75 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 64.00 cr.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn Film Takes 53cr in its First Weekend Worldwide