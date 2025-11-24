Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Second Biggest Seventh Weekend Ever in India, Fast Approaching 100cr

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 11 crore approx in its seventh weekend in India. The drop from the sixth weekend was once again fantastic at just 32 per cent. The total box office collection for Laalo has now reached Rs. 88.25 crore in India.

The seventh weekend numbers are second highest of all time in India, just behind Kantara, which collected Rs. 15 crore in the same frame. Notably, Laalo has been closing the gap with Kantara for the last couple of weeks, with the difference now down to just 28 per cent. The film may take the all time record next week, especially with a Hindi dubbed version planned for release.

Laalo stands at just Rs. 12 crore short of the colossal Rs. 100 crore milestone. It seemed like reaching here would be difficult, or just about reach there, but it is going to comfortably surpass the triple-digit mark and then some more. The biggest Gujarati film of all time is a film called Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya, which grossed over Rs. 15 crore in 1998. That adjusts to over Rs. 150 crore today. No Gujarati film has come close to that film, until now, with Laalo now joining it.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 32.50 cr. Week Six Rs. 27.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 5.25 cr. Total Rs. 88.25 cr.

