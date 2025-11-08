Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Storms Into Fifth Week with Unstoppable Momentum

Gujarati box office phenomenon Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayate has stormed into its fifth week with a sustained, strong momentum. The film grossed Rs. 2.75 crore approx on its 5th Friday, nearly seven times its Friday last week. The cumulative gross has now reached Rs. 19 crore in India. It will cross the Rs. 20 crore mark today, a figure achieved by only a handful of Gujarati films to date.

The film should see new highs in its daily collections and for Gujarati cinema as well over the weekend. From a Rs. 2.75 crore Friday, it should comfortably clear the Rs. 4 crore mark on Sunday, if not today (Saturday) itself. Even Rs. 5 crore is a possibility. Both of which will be a first for Gujarati cinema.

The extraordinary turnaround which the film has seen is unprecedented. The film opened to a limited response four weeks ago, with a first week of just around Rs. 40 lakhs and then was pretty much out of cinemas in its second week with the arrival of Diwali releases. However, it made a comeback in its third week, but things really changed last week in its fourth week when it simply exploded.

The momentum which the film has caught, it's tough to say where it is headed. One thing is certain, that it will be amongst the top two biggest Gujarati films ever. Whether it claims the No. 1 spot seems increasingly likely; the coming days will bring more clarity.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo Krishna Sada Sahayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 19.20 cr.

ALSO READ: Roi Roi Binale is a Behemoth at the Box Office, Landmark Blockbuster for Assamese Cinema