Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Tops 40cr in India with a Superb 5th Tuesday

Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate is moving fast towards Rs. 50 crore mark, which it shall reach in its sixth weekend. 

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Nov 12, 2025  |  11:53 AM IST |  364K
laalo
Laalo still (image courtesy of Manifest Films)

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate recorded another superb day at the Indian box office yesterday, collecting Rs. 3.50 crore approx. The film experienced robust growth of around 35 per cent from Monday, benefiting from discounted ticket prices on Tuesday. This takes the total box office gross for the film over Rs. 40 crore. The film is moving fast towards Rs. 50 crore mark, which it shall reach in its sixth weekend. 

The last week or so has seen the film on an abnormal trajectory. The business is still on elevated levels, but things are probably starting to stabilise now. The fifth week for the film is headed for Rs. 27 crore or so, which will take its total gross to Rs. 44 crore by Thursday. If there aren't any more surprises, the film is going to target Rs. 70 crore plus closing. With better holds, even Rs. 80 crore remains a possibility. That will make Laalo the highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time by a wide margin.

What this film will earn is more than what the Gujarati film industry at times earns in the entire year. This year was already a landmark year for the industry, for crossing the Rs. 100 crore gross mark, apparently for the first time. Now the year is ending on an even stronger note with its biggest film ever, and is poised to surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India is as follows:

Day Gross
Week One Rs. 0.40 cr.
Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr.
Week Three Rs. 0.75 cr.
Week Four Rs. 15.75 cr.
   
5th Friday Rs. 2.80 cr.
5th Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr.
5th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr.
5th Monday Rs. 2.60 cr.
5th Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr.
   
Total Rs. 40.10 cr.

