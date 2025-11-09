Laalo Krishna Sada Sahayate Box Office: Goes Berserk Becoming First Gujarati Film to Smash 5cr in a Single Day

Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayate posted a crazy Rs. 5.50 crore approx (Rs. 4.25 crore nett) on its fifth Saturday at the Indian box office. The box office trajectory of this film has been crazy. Remember this film didn’t even collect Rs. 5 lakh on its first day, and now, in its fifth week, it is clearing Rs. 5 crore in daily collections.

This is the first time a Gujarati film has grossed not just Rs. 4 crore in a single day but has also gone all the way to surpass Rs. 5 crore. The film was expected to hit the Rs. 4 crore mark and possibly Rs. 5 crore, but that was for Sunday. However, the film cleared that comfortably on Saturday and now could aim for newer highs today.

Most of the business is coming from the home state, Gujarat, though now even Maharashtra is collecting very well. Gujarat itself was close to clearing the Rs. 5 crore mark yesterday, falling just slightly short. Several Hindi films have managed that in the past, but none of the Gujarati films were able to do so, as Hindi films dominate the box office in the state. Laalo might be challenging the numbers of some of these Hindi films today if it gets the usual Sunday surge.

The total box office gross of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayate has now gone past Rs. 25 crore and is on course to cross the Rs. 30 crore mark today. After yesterday, the film now appears certain to emerge as the highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time, unless it sees a surprising fall at some point. Although seeing what has transpired so far, the chances of that happening are negligible.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo in India are as follows: