Laila 1st Weekend Box Office: Vishwak Sen's action comedy crumbles; records poor trend in home state

The Telugu movie Laila, starring Vishwak Sen in dual roles and Akanksha Sharma in the female lead, was released this weekend on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The action comedy, directed by Ram Narayan, crumbled in its opening weekend itself.

The action comedy debuted with an underwhelming opening on its first day. Sadly, it couldn't lure the audience further and recorded a downward trajectory at the box office. The Vishwak Sen movie wrapped its opening weekend on a poor note at the Tollywood ticket window.

Laila met with horrible word-of-mouth, which impacted its business to a major extent. The audience is in no mood to give it any chance further. The fate of Laila is almost sealed, which is nothing less than disastrous.

Had the movie met with positive word-of-mouth, the box office picture could have been different. Interestingly, the Ram Charan and Genelia starrer 15-year-old movie Orange performed better than the Vishwak Sen movie this weekend.

Bankrolled by Shine Screens, Laila also fell victim to piracy just hours after its release, like many other previous South releases: Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Thandel, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Kalki 2898 AD, and Ponman.

About Laila

The story of Laila revolves around Sonu, whose actions put an MLA’s life at risk, triggering public outrage. As protests intensify, both the police and the ruthless Rustum begin a relentless search for him. To escape, Sonu makes a drastic decision—he disguises himself as a woman named Laila. Using wit and charm, Laila manipulates a cop and Rustum to stay ahead of danger.

