Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood film continues IMPRESSIVE run on Wednesday, collects Rs 15 crore in 6 days

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy continues to perform well at the box office. The horror film added Rs. 2 crore to the tally on its first Wednesday, which is equal to its opening day. The 6-day cume of the film crossed the Rs. 15 crore mark at the Indian box office.

It is looking to wind up its first week around Rs. 17 crore. The movie is expected to see some spikes in its second weekend, which will take its cume close to the Rs. 25 crore mark. However, it will face Michael from the coming weekend, which might dent its box office run.

That said, the movie has already become a success in India. It will secure a Clean Hit verdict by next week. It may not look like an F1 The Movie or a Project Hail Mary, but with these holds, it can certainly have a solid run. Initially, Rs. 20 crore appeared to be the likely finish point, but now it could probably go for Rs. 30 crore or more, which would be an excellent outcome for a film like this.

The Box Office Collections for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 15.25 cr.

The Mummy trilogy was very popular in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition. Regardless, the film could become a HIT, and that will be the second of the year for Hollywood in India.



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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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