Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film adds Rs 3 crore on 2nd Saturday, grosses Rs 21 crore

Lee Cronin's The Mummy is performing well in India. The Hollywood movie added Rs. 3 crore to the tally on its second Saturday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 21.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on the current trends, the horror film should earn around Rs. 8 crore in its second weekend, which will take its cume to the Rs. 25 crore mark. It is looking to wind up its entire cume around Rs. 35 crore to Rs. 40 crore gross in India, which will be a solid outcome for such a film.

The business is heavily driven by South India, and even there, it is Tamil Nadu which is doing exceedingly well. Typically, Tamil Nadu contributes closer to 10 per cent for Hollywood releases, with markets like Mumbai, Delhi-UP, and Mysore leading the charge. Here, it is Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh that are at the forefront, with the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions from just these two states collecting more than English and Hindi across India. That underlines the mass appeal of the horror films, while generally it's the high-end centres that drive Hollywood box office.

The Mummy trilogy was huge in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition. Regardless, the film could become a HIT, and that will be the second of the year for Hollywood in India.

The Box Office Collections of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.95 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.10 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 21.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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