Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film collects Rs. 17 crore in first week

Lee Cronin's The Mummy maintained a promising hold at the box office. The horror flick added Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally on its Day 7, registering a drop of 15 per cent over the previous day. That took its first week's cume to Rs. 17 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Going by the present trends, the movie is expected to see a big spike on its second weekend. However, it will have to face Michael Jackson's biopic titled Michael in cinemas from this weekend. If the biographical drama opens to a superlative response, it might dent Lee Cronin's The Mummy's box office run.

The Hollywood horror film has already turned out to be a successful venture in India. It will bag a Clean Hit verdict by the end of its theatrical run. Earlier, it was looking to wind up its entire cume around the Rs. 20 crore mark, but now, the movie has a good chance of hitting over the Rs. 30 crore gross mark in India. That will be a solid total for a film like this.



The Box Office Collections for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 17 cr.

The Mummy trilogy was very popular in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition. Regardless, the film could become a HIT, and that will be the second of the year for Hollywood in India.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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