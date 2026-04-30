Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film drops by 10 per cent on 2nd Wednesday, nears Rs 30 crore mark

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy added Rs. 1.15 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday, registering a 10 per cent drop from the previous day. The horror movie took its second week's cume to Rs. 11.30 crore in 6 days. It is looking to wind up this week around Rs. 12.30 crore gross.

Currently standing at Rs. 28.30 crore, Lee Cronin's The Mummy will cross the Rs. 30 crore mark on its 3rd Friday. It will then aim to add around Rs. 6 to 7 crore to the tally in its 3rd week, which will take its cume over the Rs. 35 crore mark in India. Based on the current trends, the Hollywood horror film has a good chance of ending its entire theatrical run around Rs. 40 crore or so, which will be a good outcome for a film like this.

For the unversed, the movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the Indian box office. It is the second Hit after Project Hail Mary in India. Michael Jackson's biopic is going to be the third film to join the list.

The Box Office Collections of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.95 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.10 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.10 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.05 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.30 cr. (est.) 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.15 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 28.30 cr.

The Mummy trilogy was huge in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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