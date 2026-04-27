Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film on track to emerge Clean Hit, grosses Rs 25 crore mark in 10 days

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is performing very well at the Indian box office. The horror flick recorded a superb second weekend of Rs. 8 crore, with Rs. 3.25 crore coming on the second Sunday. The movie registered a drop of just 10 per cent in the second weekend compared to the first. That's a solid hold to say the least.

The running cume of Lee Cronin's The Mummy reached Rs. 25 crore gross in India in its 10 days of theatrical run. The movie is looking to add Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 7 crore to the tally on the weekdays, which will take its two-week cume over the Rs. 30 crore mark. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to end its theatrical run around the Rs. 40 crore mark in India, which will be a fantastic outcome.

The business is heavily driven by South India, and even there, it is Tamil Nadu that is doing exceedingly well. Typically, Tamil Nadu contributes closer to 10 per cent for Hollywood releases, with markets like Mumbai, Delhi-UP, and Mysore leading the charge. Here, it is Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh that are at the forefront, with the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions from just these two states collecting more than English and Hindi across India. That underlines the mass appeal of the horror films, while generally it's the high-end centres that drive Hollywood box office.

The Mummy trilogy was huge in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition. Lee Cronin's The Mummy will close its theatrical run in India, bagging a Clean Hit verdict. It is going to be the second Hit film from Hollywood this year, after Project Hail Mary.

The Box Office Collections of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.95 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.10 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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