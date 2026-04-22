Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film records superb growth on Tuesday, grosses Rs 13 crore in 5 days

The Mummy (released as Lee Cronin’s The Mummy) continues to perform well at the Indian box office. The Hollywood horror flick added Rs. 2.25 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a spike of 11 per cent over its opening day. That's a promising growth to say the least.

The 5-day running cume of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy reached Rs. 13.25 crore gross in India. It is looking to close its first week around Rs. 17 crore. The latest horror flick is performing best in the South Indian markets, especially in Tamil Nadu.

It is on track to emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the Indian box office. It may not leg like an F1 The Movie or a Project Hail Mary, but with these holds, it can certainly have a solid run. Initially, Rs. 20 crore appeared to be the likely finish point, but now it could probably go for Rs. 30 crore, which would be an excellent outcome for a film like this.

The Box Office Collections for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr.

(est.) Total Rs. 13.25 cr.

The Mummy trilogy was very popular in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition. Regardless, the film could become a HIT, and that will be the second of the year for Hollywood in India.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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