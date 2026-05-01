Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror flick adds Rs 12 crore in WEEK 2, grosses Rs 29 crore in 14 days

Lee Cronin's The Mummy is witnessing an impressive run in India. The horror film added Rs. 90 lakh to the tally on its Day 14 (2nd Thursday), witnessing a nearly 10 per cent drop from Wednesday. The drop from last Thursday is around 44 per cent. That took its 14-day theatrical cume to Rs. 29 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The horror flick is expected to see some spikes in its third weekend, and then it will head towards its final target. Since The Devil Weds Prada 2 is releasing this weekend, Lee Cronin's The Mummy will slow down its momentum. If it maintains a good run ahead, it has the potential to close its entire box office journey around Rs. 35 crore to Rs. 40 crore gross.

The movie performed best in the Southern belt, especially in Tamil Nadu, where it grossed around Rs. 10 crore till now, emerging as a Super Hit. It is the second Hollywood Hit film in India after Project Hail Mary. Michael is going to be the third Hit.

The Box Office Collections of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.95 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.10 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.95 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.05 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 29.00 cr.

The Mummy trilogy was huge in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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