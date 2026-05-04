Lee Cronin's The Mummy India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror flick adds Rs 2.75 crore on 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 31 crore in 17 days

Lee Cronin's The Mummy added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 1 crore coming on Sunday. The movie registered a drop of 64 per cent from the previous weekend. That's a sign that the movie is now in its final legs.

Allied to its Rs. 29 crore of the first two weeks, the running cume of the horror flick reached Rs. 31.75 crore gross in its 17 days of theatrical run. Based on the current trends, the movie will close its third week, making a sum of Rs. 5 crore, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 34 crore or so.

Since the movie is now in its final legs, it is likely to wind up its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 40 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a solid total for a film like this. Lee Cronin's The Mummy emerged as a Clean Hit venture in India.

The Box Office Collections of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.95 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.10 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.95 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.05 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 31.75 cr.

The Mummy trilogy was huge in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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