Lee Cronin's The Mummy spooks box office in India collecting Rs. 11 Cr in four days, A likely HIT

Hollywood film The Mummy (released under the title Lee Cronin’s The Mummy) has emerged as a surprise performer at the Indian box office. The film has grossed around Rs. 11 crore approx in its first four days, and the trend has been exceptionally strong. On Monday, it collected Rs. 1.80 crore approx, which was barely 10 per cent down from its opening day.

The film is heavily over-indexing in South India, which contributes more than half of its total box office. Within that, Tamil Nadu is driving the business, leading as the top circuit with almost one-fourth of the total box office coming from the state. Typically, Mumbai is the top circuit for Hollywood films, followed by Delhi-UP and Mysore, with Tamil Nadu & APTS occasionally featuring in the top, as is the case here.

The film opened to Rs. 2 crore on Friday, and since the majority of business was coming from the South, it was expected to be frontloaded, but the film first jumped nearly 60 per cent on Saturday, and then on Sunday made huge gains as well, nearly doubling its first day. Now, with the Monday hold, the film is looking for a run. It may not look like a F1 The Movie or a Project Hail Mary, but with these holds, it can certainly have a solid run. Initially, Rs. 20 crore appeared to be the likely finish point, but now it could probably go for Rs. 30 crore, which would be an excellent outcome for a small-budget Hollywood film like this.

The Mummy trilogy was huge in India in the past. The 1999 film grossed around Rs. 20 crore, with the sequels collecting Rs. 27 crore in 2001 and Rs. 48 crore in 2008. All these adjusts to over or around Rs. 200 crore today. While this film is not part of that franchise, the familiar title has likely aided initial recognition. Regardless, the film could become a HIT, and that will be the second of the year for Hollywood in India.

The Box Office Collections for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.10 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.95 cr. Monday Rs. 1.80 cr. Total Rs. 10.85 cr.

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