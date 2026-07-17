Lenin India Box Office: Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashree Borse starrer wraps first week at Rs 41 crore

Lenin collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its Day 7 (Thursday) at the Indian box office, wrapping up its first week at Rs. 41.75 crore gross. The movie maintained a good hold on weekdays and emerged as Akhil Akkineni's first Clean Hit film in its 11-year career.

The movie is expected to see a good spike in its second weekend and close it somewhere around the Rs. 50 crore mark or so. How far it can go at the box office will depend on how it holds on weekdays and then in the third week.

Day-wise box office collections of Lenin in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.50 crore 2 Rs. 9.25 crore 3 Rs. 10.75 crore 4 Rs. 4.75 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.00 crore 7 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 41.75 crore

Lenin performed best in its home state. The movie fetched around Rs. 36.75 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, of which Rs. 16 crore came from Andhra, Rs. 16.50 crore from Nizam, while Ceded contributed around Rs. 4.25 crore to the tally.

Outside its home turf, the movie grossed around Rs. 4 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 1 crore from the rest of the Indian markets. Co-starring Bhagyashree Borse, the epic action drama met with a positive response among the audience, which is driving its business at the box office.

Territory-wise box office collections of Lenin in India are as follows:

Area Box Office AP/TS Rs. 36.75 crore Nizam Rs. 16.50 crore Ceded Rs. 4.25 crore Andhra Rs. 16.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore INDIA Rs. 41.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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