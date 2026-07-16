Lenin India Box Office: Emerges Akhil Akkineni's first HIT film, grosses Rs 39 crore in 6 days

Telugu film Lenin is performing well at the box office. The Akhil Akkineni starrer opened with Rs. 7.50 crore and went on to collect Rs. 27.50 crore in its opening weekend. It remained strong on weekdays too, with Rs. 11.75 crore coming from Monday to Wednesday. This took its 6-day theatrical cume to Rs. 39.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Lenin is looking to close its first week around Rs. 41.50 crore or so. Given the strong trends on weekdays, the movie emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. Interestingly, Lenin emerged as Akhil Akkineni's first HIT film in his 11-year-long career.

Day-wise box office collections of Lenin in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.50 crore 2 Rs. 9.25 crore 3 Rs. 10.75 crore 4 Rs. 4.75 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 39.25 crore

Co-starring Bhagyashree Borse, the epic action drama met with a positive response among the audience, which is driving its business at the box office. Breaking down its 6-day business in territories, the movie performed best in its home turf, collecting nearly 87 per cent of its total domestic earnings.

The movie fetched around Rs. 34.50 crore from the Telugu states, with Rs. 15.50 crore coming from Nizam, Rs. 15 crore from Andhra, while Ceded contributed around Rs. 4 crore. Outside its home markets, Lenin grossed around Rs. 3.85 crore from Karnataka while the rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 90 lakh to the tally.

Based on its current trends, the movie should surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark in its second weekend. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds in the coming days.

Territory-wise box office collections of Lenin in India are as follows:

Area Box Office AP/TS Rs. 34.50 crore Nizam Rs. 15.50 crore Ceded Rs. 4.00 crore Andhra Rs. 15.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.85 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.90 crore INDIA Rs. 39.25 crore

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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