LEO Advance Booking Live Updates: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film eyes new all time records
Oct 18, 2023 IST
LEO (Hindi) ready to surprise on opening day
Despite not getting a release in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox, Cinepolis, and Miraj, Leo (Hindi) is ready to spring in a pleasant surprise at the box office. The advance booking trends at places like MovieMax and Rajhans is encouraging and indicate a start in the north of Rs 2.50 crore. As of 2 pm, Leo sold 620 tickets in MovieMax and 950 tickets in Rajhans.
Oct 18, 2023 IST
Vijay starrer is a Volcano waiting to Erupt: Worldwide advance tops Rs 160 crore
Even before a single show of the film is played, Leo is shattering records everywhere with pre-sales. As of Wednesday morning, the film has already amassed an astounding Rs. 160 crore in advance bookings worldwide. The first day including previews is close to Rs. 90 crore and will surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark by evening, which will be a first for Kollywood.
