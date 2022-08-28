Liger (Hindi) Day 2 Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda starrer sees marginal drop on Saturday; Collects Rs 4.15 cr

Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday led Liger opened to considerably good numbers at the box office given the current box office scenario. The film earned Rs. 1.25 cr from the paid previews on Thursday and the Friday number were around Rs. 4.25 cr, which is quite good for a Telugu dubbed film. The fair value opening of the film is around Rs. 5 crore because the Hindi version of the film wasn't showcased much in the Telugu speaking belt. The film saw a drop on Saturday and is estimated to have earned around Rs. 4.15 cr on Saturday. Mass films generally see a drop on Saturday so it is not really surprising. However, the opening wasn't very high and there certainly was a possibility of Saturday ending up more than Friday.

The 2 day collection along with the paid previews, stands at around Rs. 9.65 cr nett. The weekend collections are heading towards Rs. 12.5 cr, the drop on Sunday expected to be due to the big India vs Pakistan cricket match which will keep most prospective audiences hooked onto their television sets. Also, the word of mouth of the film for the Hindi version has been just about average, which gives it little to no scope of sustaining on weekdays. The film enjoys an open second week at the boox office but that generally only helps films that have found unanimous acclaim. The numbers in Telugu on day 1 were pretty decent but it has shown catastrophic drops after day 1, which puts the film in a very difficult position. The worldwide rights of the film have been valued at around Rs. 90 crore and at the moment, the film looks to struggle to even recover 40 percent, strictly based on the trend.

The opening of the film, both in Hindi and Telugu, suggests that Vijay Deverakonda definitely enjoys a fan following and it is just about the right film, to ensure that his star power is not compromised. Liger was his biggest box office opener and one would wish that his upcoming ventures end up toppling his own opening records.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda answers if Liger will be a boon for Bollywood or South film industry at trailer launch