LIK Opening Day Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan continues his streak, clocking in Rs 7.75 crore for sci-fi comedy

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, hit theaters on April 10, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the sci-fi romantic comedy collected Rs 7.75 crore gross in India.

The film collected Rs 5.25 crore from Tamil Nadu on its opening day. While this is lower than the actor’s initial opening record in Tamil Nadu with Dude , which grossed Rs 6.25 crore in the state, the film still upholds his streak with its opening numbers. Additionally, the movie grossed Rs 1.50 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Moreover, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer collected a gross of Rs 80 lakh from Karnataka and Rs 15 lakh from Kerala. The film also earned Rs 5 lakh from the rest of India, bringing the cumulative total to Rs 7.75 crore.

The Territorial Breakdown for the First Day Box Office Collections of LIK in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs 5.25 crore APTS Rs 1.50 crore Karnataka Rs 0.80 crore Kerala Rs 0.15 crore Rest of India Rs 0.05 crore Total Rs 7.75 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfill their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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