Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Mixed trailer response to NOT impact Sara, Kartik starrer

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer releases on Valentine's Day. The movie's trailer has received mixed reactions. However, trade analyst Girish Johar believes it will not impact the opening day collections.

There is no denying that Love Aaj Kal's trailer hasn't been well-received. The Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer's trailer was released last month and was brutally trolled on social media. While memes are a part and parcel of every trailer release, many moviegoers had several thoughts about Sara's acting skills. However, it seems that the reaction to the trailer might not impact Love Aaj Kal's Day 1 box office collection. Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that the Imtiaz Ali directorial will witness a good start on Valentine's Day.

The trade analyst explains that Love Aaj Kal will majorly benefit from Valentine's Day. He notes that given it is a romantic genre and it has been placed to release on a special day, youngers will go and watch the movie. He also adds that the target audience will be Tier 1 and Tier 2 circuit audiences. "I am expecting a very good start on Day 1. Technically it is a non-holiday but it is Valentine's Day release and given the vibe around the day, Love Aaj Kal would witness a good start," he says.

He also adds that Sara and Kartik have a good fan following which will benefit the movie. He also points out that the movie witnesses a solo release, thus having the weekend to itself to perform. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been giving January releases a tough time at the box office. However, the starrer might not pose a threat to Love Aaj Kal this weekend.

Having said this, Johar also warns that Love Aaj Kal's reviews will play a factor in the movie's collection over the weekend. If the word of mouth of the movie is good, Love Aaj Kal will witness good growth on Day 2 and Day 3. Johar predicts the movie to open between Rs 9 crore and Rs 10 crore.

A source has revealed that Love Aaj Kal would release on 2500 screens. Are you planning on watching Love Aaj Kal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

