Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's film collects Rs 6 crore in WEEK 2, grosses Rs 40 crore in 14 days

Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) continues to suffer at the box office. The movie recorded a 20 per cent drop on its second Thursday, adding Rs. 35 lakh to the tally. This brings its second week's cume to Rs. 6.05 crore. It witnessed a sharp decline of 82 per cent in its second week over the opening week.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 34.75 crore, the running cume of LIK reached Rs. 40.45 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is expected to add a couple of crores more and close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 45 crore gross.

Backed by Seven Screen Studios, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) turned out to be a disappointing affair. It will end up being the lowest grosser of Pradeep Ranganathan.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.00 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 1.65 crore 11 Rs. 0.50 crore 12 Rs. 0.50 crore 13 Rs. 0.45 crore (est.) 14 Rs. 0.35 crore (est.) Total Rs. 40.45 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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