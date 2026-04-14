Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's film drops by 60 percent on 1st Monday, grosses Rs 28 crore in 4 days

Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) recorded a big drop of 60 per cent on its first Monday, adding Rs. 3 crore to the tally. The 4-day theatrical cume of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) now stands at Rs 28 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Pradeep Ranganathan movie should have recorded a much better hold on its first Monday since it was a holiday. Based on the current trends, the Vignesh Sivan directorial is expected to wrap up its opening week around Rs. 34 crore to Rs. 36 crore. So far, the movie has recorded an underwhelming trend. It needs to pick up soon and show some legs in order to bag a successful theatrical verdict.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.25 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 28 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) collected 66 per cent of its total domestic cume in Tamil Nadu alone, which is around Rs. 18.75 crore. The movie fetched around Rs. 3 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 5.50 crore from the Telugu states. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 75 lakh to the tally.

Territory-wise box office collections of LIK are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 18.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.00 cr. AP/TS Rs. 5.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 28 cr.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfill their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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