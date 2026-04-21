Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's film hits new low on 2nd Monday, grosses Rs 50 lakh

Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, along with Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, witnessed a big drop on its second Monday. The sci-fi comedy drama added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally, taking the second week's cume to Rs. 4.75 crore in 4 days. The movie is looking to close this week, adding Rs. 1.50 crore more to the tally.

The running cume of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) reached Rs. 39.50 crore in 11 days of theatrical run. It is expected to cross the Rs. 45 crore mark in its third weekend, after which it will march towards its final target.

Going by the present trends, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Thus, the movie will end up being the lowest earner for Pradeep Ranganathan.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.00 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 1.65 crore 11 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 39.50 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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