Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's film records big drop on Day 6, heading for disappointing end

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) recorded a big drop on its Day 6 (Wednesday), adding Rs. 2 crore to the tally. The movie registered a dip of 55 per cent from Tuesday and around 33 per cent from Monday. The 6-day theatrical cume of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has now reached Rs. 34.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, the sci-fi comedy drama hasn't seen much growth at the box office. It is rather witnessing drops on the weekdays, leading to a low opening week. The movie is expected to close its first week at Rs. 36 crore or so.

The underwhelming box office trends are suggesting a disappointing end for the film. If the movie didn't show better legs on the second weekend, it will turn out to be a flop at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.25 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 34.50 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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