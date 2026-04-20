Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy adds Rs 4.25 crore in 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 39 crore in 10 days

Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, along with Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, added Rs. 4.25 crore to the tally on its second weekend, with Rs. 1.65 crore coming on Sunday. The movie didn't see much growth in the second weekend, which is concerning for its box office potential.

The running cume of the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer reached Rs. 39 crore gross at the Indian box office. Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) will cross the Rs. 40 crore mark today or by tomorrow, and then will march towards its final target. The movie should cross the Rs. 45 crore mark by next weekend. It will be interesting to see whether it can touch the Rs. 50 crore gross mark or not.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.00 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 1.65 crore (est.) Total Rs. 39.00 crore

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, the sci-fi comedy drama grossed Rs. 26.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. It fetched around Rs. 3.75 crore from Karnataka, while the Telugu states contributed a sum of Rs. 8 crore so far. The movie added Rs. 75 lakh from the rest of the Indian markets in its 10 days of theatrical run.

For the unversed, LIK will end up being the lowest earner of Pradeep Ranganathan at the box office.

Territory-wise box office collections of LIK are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 26.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.75 cr. AP/TS Rs. 8.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 39.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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