Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy continues to suffer, nears theatrical end

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, along with Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, added Rs. 45 lakh on its second Wednesday, taking the 13-day cume to Rs. 40.45 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie will end its second week around Rs. 41 crore gross, and then it will march towards the Rs. 45 crore mark. That could be its lifetime target if the movie didn't show any sort of growth in the third weekend.

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. Had the sci-fi comedy drama received a positive reception, it would have seen a much better box office run.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.00 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 1.65 crore 11 Rs. 0.50 crore 12 Rs. 0.50 crore 13 Rs. 0.45 crore (est.) Total Rs. 40.45 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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