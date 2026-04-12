Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy grows well on Day 2, grosses Rs 17.50 crore in two days

Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, recorded a good growth on its second day. The Tamil movie collected Rs. 9.50 crore, registering a jump of 20 per cent over its opening day. Though it's not a big spike, it still is encouraging enough.

The two-day cume of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) now stands at Rs. 17.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the sci-fi comedy drama is looking to close its opening weekend around Rs. 25 crore gross or so.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.75 crore Total Rs. 17.50 crore

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is performing best in its home markets, where it collected around Rs. 11.50 crore so far. The movie fetched around Rs. 2 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 3.50 crore from the Telugu states. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 50 lakh to the tally.

All eyes are now on its weekday hold. If the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer manages to sustain on weekdays, it will position the movie for a positive outcome.

Territory-wise box office collections of LIK are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.00 cr. AP/TS Rs. 3.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 17.50 cr.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfill their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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