Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy jumps on Tuesday, grosses Rs 32 crore in 5 days

Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) registered a 33 per cent spike on Tuesday from Monday. The jump was recorded due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. The running cume of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) now stands at Rs. 32.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan, the sci-fi comedy drama is looking to see some drops on Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected to wind its opening week around Rs. 38 crore to Rs. 40 crore at the domestic box office.

Compared to Pradeep Ranganathan's previous films, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is performing a bit underwhelming. It should aim for a good spike in the second week in order to bag a successful theatrical verdict.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.25 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 32.50 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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