Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy turns FLOP, closes WEEK 1 at Rs 35 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, failed to impress the audience. The sci-comedy drama, directed by Vignesh Sivan, wrapped its opening week on a dismal note. It collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its Day 7, bringing its first week's cume to slightly under the Rs. 35 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Tamil movie turned out to be a flop at the box office. Interestingly, it is the first failure for Pradeep Ranganathan, who previously gave three clean Hits back-to-back with Love Today, Dragon, and Dude.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) 7 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 34.75 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) collected around Rs. 23.25 crore in its home markets so far. It is heading to close its entire theatrical run under Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu, which will be a low figure considering its previous film's box office.

Outside its home turf, LIK grossed around Rs. 3.50 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 7 crore from the Telugu states, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1 crore to the tally. It will be interesting to see whether the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer can show some legs in its second week or not.

Territory-wise box office collections of LIK are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 23.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.50 cr. AP/TS Rs. 7.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 34.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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