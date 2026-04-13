Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's film records GOOD opening weekend, grosses Rs 25 crore in India

Pradeep Ranganthan's latest release, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), recorded a good opening weekend at the box office. The movie collected around Rs. 25.25 crore gross in its 3-day weekend haul, with Rs. 8 crore coming on Sunday.

Though the sci-fi comedy drama registered a promising spike on Saturday, its dip on Sunday isn't satisfactory. It ideally should have recorded a jump on Sunday. There is a big holiday on Tuesday, which will keep collections afloat for the next two days, but after that, there will be a drop.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore Total Rs. 25.25 crore

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is doing a good business in its home market, collecting Rs. 16.75 crore in its first weekend. The movie fetched around Rs. 2.75 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 5 crore from the Telugu states. The rest of India contributed around Rs. 75 lakh to the tally.

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer needs to put up a strong hold on the weekdays in order to bag a successful verdict.

Territory-wise box office collections of LIK are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 16.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.75 cr. AP/TS Rs. 5.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 25.25 cr.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfill their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film records SUPERB 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 80 crore in 11 days