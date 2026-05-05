Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Final Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy FLOPS with Rs 58 crore worldwide

Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy drama Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) ended its box office journey on a disappointing note. The Tamil movie wrapped its entire theatrical run with a gross of around Rs. 58 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, the movie fetched around Rs. 45 crore from the domestic markets, while foreign territories contributed a sum of USD 1.4 million (Rs. 13 crore).

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) collected around Rs. 31.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is an underwhelming total. The movie fetched around Rs. 8.50 crore from the Telugu states, Rs. 4 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1 crore to the tally.

The movie met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience, which dented its box office run. It not only turned out to be Pradeep Ranganathan's lowest earner in India, but also his first flop as an actor. For the record, his previous release, Dude, was a successful venture, which grossed over Rs. 56 crore only in Tamil Nadu, which is around 45 per cent higher than LIK's final cume.

Box office collections of LIK are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 31.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 8.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore India Rs. 45 crore Overseas Rs. 13 crore

(USD 1.4 M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 58 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is all set to stream online from the coming weekend, which will mark its end at the ticket window. Let's see how it performs during its digital debut. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to PInkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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