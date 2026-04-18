Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) India Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's film adds Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday, approaches Rs. 40 crore mark

Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, along with Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, witnessed another drop on its 2nd Friday after wrapping its opening week at Rs. 34.75 crore. The movie added Rs. 1 crore to the tally on Friday, which is a 20 per cent drop from the previous day.

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) now stands at Rs. 35.75 crore at the Indian box office. The sci-fi comedy drama is expected to close its second weekend around Rs. 39 crore or so. It is to be seen whether the movie can sail to Rs. 50 crore gross mark or not.

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer didn't see the kind of reception that was expected. That's due to mixed-bag reactions from the audience. Thus, the movie turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 35.75 crore

About Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Early Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar starrer opens well eyeing Rs. 16 Cr opening day in India