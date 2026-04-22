Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) India Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy maintains flat on 2nd Tuesday, grosses Rs 40 crore

Pradeep Ranganathan's latest outing, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), remained flat on its second Tuesday. It added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs. 40 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Vignesh Sivan, the sci-fi comedy drama is now running in its final legs. It will close its second week around Rs. 41 crore or so, and then will head towards its final target. If the movie didn't show any growth on the third weekend, it will wind up its box office journey around Rs. 45 crore to Rs. 48 crore gross in India.

That said, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) will end up being Pradeep Ranganathan's first flop and his lowest grosser at the box office. Had the movie received a positive reception, it would have seen much better theatrical performance.

Day-wise box office collections of LIK in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.75 crore 2 Rs. 9.50 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.00 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 1.65 crore 11 Rs. 0.50 crore 12 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 40.00 crore

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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