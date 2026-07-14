Maa Inti Bangaaram Lifetime Worldwide Box Office Collections: Samantha's action comedy exhausts theatrical cume at Rs 92.50 crore globally

Samantha's action comedy drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie has exhausted its entire theatrical run. With its OTT release around the corner, it is ending its full run at Rs. 92.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the Samantha film performed best in its home state. It fetched around Rs. 51.50 crore from the Telugu markets, with Rs. 30 crore coming from Nizam, Rs. 17.25 crore from Andhra, and Rs. 4.25 crore from Ceded. It further collected Rs. 10 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 6.00 crore. That made its domestic cume of Rs. 67.50 crore gross.

Maa Inti Bangaaram performed well overseas too. It collected Rs. 25 crore from the international markets, taking the worldwide cume slightly under the Rs. 93 crore gross mark. The action comedy drama was always in a safe zone as the makers turned it profitable from the first ticket itself, thanks to the smart planning and controlled budget.

Box Office Collections of Maa Inti Bangaaram are as follows:

Area Box Office AP/TS Rs. 51.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 30.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 17.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 10.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 67.50 cr. United States USD 2000K Rest of the World USD 600K Overseas USD 2600K (Rs. 25.00 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 92.50 cr.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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