Madha Gaja Raja Day 23 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal starrer nears finish line as Vidaamuyarchi release looms

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The much-loved action comedy entertainer will bundle up under Rs 55 crore as Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is set to grab most of the screens.

Madha Gaja Raja adds Rs 10 lakh to the tally; cume approaches Rs 53 crore mark

After an excellent trend till the Rs 50 crore mark, Madha Gaja Raja is continuously facing a downward trajectory at the ticket window. As per estimates, the movie has added another Rs 10 lakh on Day 23, taking the total cume to Rs 52.55 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

The movie is expected to wrap its theatrical run in the next three days as Tamil cinema's big-ticket action entertainer Vidaamuyarchi is slated to release on February 6. The final gross collection of Madha Gaja Raja is expected to be around Rs 53 crore, a massive figure for a long-delayed release.

Box Office Collections Of Madha Gaja Raja Are Mentioned Below:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh 14 Rs 1.25 crore 15 Rs 2.50 crore 16 Rs 50 lakh 17 Rs 40 lakh 18 Rs 30 lakh 19 Rs 20 lakh 20 Rs 15 lakh 21 Rs 30 lakh 22 Rs 40 lakh 23 Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 52.55 crore in 23 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.