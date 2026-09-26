Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Opening Day Box Office: Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora starrer takes DISASTROUS start, nets Rs 10 lakh on Day 1

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, starring Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora in the lead roles, kicked off its box office journey on a disastrous note. The mythological drama, based on the popular Hindu epic, could collect just Rs. 10 lakh nett on its opening day. That's a disappointing opening, to say the least.

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Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha met with poor word-of-mouth among the audience and critics, which is concerning for the makers. Furthermore, the movie is facing heavy trolling on social media for AI slop. That said, the fate of the devotional drama is almost sealed. Let's see if it can see any growth over the weekend or not.

Had the film gained positive reception, it would have performed better, no matter what the scale and budget are. The latest example is Hanuman Ansh, which is still playing in cinemas and performing like a hurricane. For the unversed, the Neem Karoli Baba film remained silent for the first few weeks. Later, with positive WOM, it turned out to be a nationwide phenomenon. It collected over Rs. 275 crore in India and is swiftly moving towards the Rs. 300 crore mark.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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