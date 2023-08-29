Maidaan release date spikes curiosity; When can this Ajay Devgn film release?

Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios is keenly awaited by moviebuffs. The film has seen repeated postponements due to Covid-19 and delays in post production. Now that the film is at the fag end of its post production, the makers are contemplating a release date for their film. Ajay Devgn's release calendar is being chalked out and there are four dates that are being seriously considered for the film's release.

Maidaan is already generating curiosity among netizens and over the last couple of weeks, there is a surging interest in the number of people who want clarity on the film's release. The release calendar is getting crowded and it's about time that a film like Maidaan gets a firm release date. There are four dates which Maidaan can, in all certainty, release in, and the dates are:-

1. 27th October

2. 24th November

3. 29th December

4. 11th January

The dates above can ensure Maidaan a smooth sail. The first date is 2 weeks before Tiger 3, the second date is 2 weeks after the release of Tiger 3, the third date is a week after Dunki and the fourth date is a couple of weeks before Fighter. Maidaan is a film that doesn't need a big holiday weekend to get the numbers but it is a film that needs a good theatrical window to show its potential. More clarity on the film's release will given by the makers of the film, in due course. Industry insiders who have seen the film's rushes are mighty impressed. Special emphasis is also being put on A R Rahman's music. Audiences can be assured of a very solid movie product.

Watch Maidaan Teaser

About Maidaan

Maidaan is a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, stars Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of modern Indian football. National Award winner Keerthy Suresh will be making her Hindi film debut with Maidaan. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.

When And Where To Watch Maidaan

While the release date for Maidaan is still in contention, it is assured that Maidaan will release only in theatres.

