Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Imtiaz Ali's film adds Rs 2 crore in 5th weekend, nears theatrical end

Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs. 2 crore in its 5th weekend, while facing the new release, Dhamaal 4. The running cume of Main Vaapas Aaunga reached Rs. 58 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang, and Sharvari starrer movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 3 crore or so. That said, the movie is now running in its final legs, with more competition coming in. The pre-partition romantic drama, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is heading to close its entire box office run around Rs. 61 to 63 crore nett or so.

While this is still not enough for a Clean Hit verdict, the movie has done so well considering its opening day of just being a crore. That's a rare phenomenon. Had there been a clean run for a couple of weeks, Main Vaapas Aaunga would have emerged as a HIT. Nevertheless, whatever the movie has done is commendable.

The Box Office Collections for Main Vaapas Aaunga in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 11.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 21.25 cr. Week Three Rs. 16.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 7.00 cr. 5th Weekend Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 58.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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