Main Vaapas Aaunga Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Imtiaz Ali's film wraps theatrical run at Rs 94 crore globally

Main Vaapas Aaunga exhausted its entire box office run, around Rs. 94 crore worldwide. Of this, around Rs. 73 crore came from India, while the international territories contributed around USD 2.35 million, which is Rs. 22 crore. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie turned out to be a decent performer.

The movie had a low start, and from there collecting Rs. 60 crore nett in its full run is a commendable job. In fact, it's a rare phenomenon. Last time, the same happened with 12th Fail. Main Vaapas Aaunga performed best in its second and third weeks, where it collected even better than its opening week. That said, the Imtiaz Ali movie is a success story.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, Main Vaapas Aaunga garnered positive word-of-mouth, which boosted its business at the box office and saved it from a disastrous end. All eyes are now on its OTT release. It will be interesting to see how it performs online.

The Box Office Collections for Main Vaapas Aaunga are as follows:

Day Box Office Week One Rs. 11.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 21.25 cr. Week Three Rs. 16.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 7.15 cr. Week Five Rs. 2.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 1.35 cr. (est.) India Rs. 60.25 cr. nett

(Rs. 73 cr. gross) Overseas Rs. 22 cr. gross

(USD 2.35 million) WORLDWIDE Rs. 94.00 cr gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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